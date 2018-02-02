Nana Returns

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo returned home yesterday after attending the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

He was accompanied by the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Attorney General Gloria Akuffo and officials from the presidency and the foreign affairs ministry.

They were met on arrival at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by senior government officials and service commanders, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

Whilst there, President Akufo-Addo participated in the meeting of Heads of State of the AU, which took place from 28th to 29th January, 2018, under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

From there, he dashed to South Africa on Tuesday, January 30, to attend the funeral of a man he calls his family member, the South African trumpeter, composer and singer, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, which took place in Johannesburg. He paid glowing tribute to the late legendary singer.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent