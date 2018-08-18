Nana Rejects Chieftaincy Disputes

President Akufo-Addo at Manhyia Palace

President Akufo-Addo has strongly kicked against chieftaincy disputes which have hampered development across the country.

He consequently appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to continue his exemplary works to help resolve all chieftaincy disputes in Asanteman to help accelerate development.

The president also appealed to other prominent traditional leaders in the country to intensify efforts aimed at resolving all chieftaincy disputes in their areas so as to enhance peace and development.

President Akufo-Addo maintained that chieftaincy disputes have negatively affected the development of the state, adding that the canker should be eliminated totally.

“I must congratulate the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his tireless efforts which have contributed to the peaceful resolution of several chieftaincy disputes in his kingdom. Otumfuo deserves kudos for that.

“Chieftaincy disputes draw national development backwards as national coffers, which ideally would have been used for developmental projects, would be used to settle the disputes and that is a worry.

“I will therefore appeal to other traditional leaders in the country to also intensify efforts to resolve all chieftaincy disputes so that our resolve to develop as a country will not be distracted by disputes,” he said.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Asanteman at the Manhyia Palace, President Akufo-Addo entreated the populace to always concentrate on issues that unite them as one people.

According to him, chieftaincy, as an institution, is crucially needed to help advance Ghana’s developmental agenda, noting that all forms of chieftaincy disputes should be relegated to the background.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for the citizenry to work together to develop the country, adding that with unity and peace, Ghana would see massive development.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi