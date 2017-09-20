Nana Receives K’si Bad Roads Report

Nana Poku Agyeman

The Office of the President has taken delivery of a comprehensive report on all bad roads in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) tasked Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, the Urban Roads Director of Kumasi, to compile the document to properly inform the presidency, especially President Nana Akufo-Addo, about the bad nature of roads in the city in order to draw a plan to fix them.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, who made the disclosure, commended the Urban Roads Directorate of Kumasi, especially Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, for a wonderful work done within a short period of time.

Speaking at a well-attended General Assembly Meeting of the KMA on Monday, the Kumasi Mayor stated that Ing Nana Poku Agyeman and his team deserve commendation for delivering the important report on time.

Hon. Osei Assibey bemoaned the deplorable nature of roads in Kumasi which impedes smooth movement of people and goods in the city, assuring that government would tackle the problem.

He announced that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has fixed six bridges at vantage parts of the city, which were destroyed after heavy downpour in the city a few months ago.

Hon. Osei Assibey said, “After the torrential rains, these bridges got damaged, thereby making it impossible for vehicles to move so after inspection we informed the regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah.”

According to him, the minister also informed the appropriate offices about the destruction of the bridges.

Hon Osei Assibey said that plans were underway to rehabilitate all the remaining damaged bridges in the city to facilitate the movement of people and goods, adding that all Urban Development (UDG) projects in the city were nearing completion.

The meeting was chaired by the Presiding Member (PM) of the KMA, Abraham Boadi, popularly known as ‘Opooman,’ who is the Assemblyman of Ridge/Nhyiaeso Electoral Area in Kumasi.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi