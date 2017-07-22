Nana Probes Scary NDC Debts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched fresh investigations into the colossal debts that officials of the past Mahama administration incurred at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He disclosed that the colossal debts seemed not to commensurate with the developmental projects executed by the previous NDC administration.

The President stated categorically that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration would only service debts that would be proven to be genuine after thorough investigations had been conducted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, during this year’s Ashanti Regional NPP Annual Delegates Conference held in Kumasi last Sunday, stated emphatically that the debts, which would be found to be fake, would be ignored.

He stated that his government would not tolerate any acts of corruption and illegalities in the country.

The president said that the huge debt left behind by the NDC government could hamper the NPP government’s agenda of developing the various districts within a short possible time.

“We learnt about the huge debt that the various MMDAs inherited from the NDC government during a recent retreat, which we organized. We need to investigate the colossal debts to determine their genuineness,” he stated.

Assurance

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that even though the NDC administration mismanaged the country during the eight-year tenure, his government had the magic wand to improve the country’s fortunes through the implementation of better policies.

The NPP, according to him, has a track-record of always delivering to the satisfaction of the citizenry whenever they are in political office, promising that the positive record of the NPP would be maintained during his tenure.

Warn Appointees

The president also warned appointees in his government, including ministers, MMDCEs, CEOs, among others, not to mistreat the party supporters since such rude acts would incur the wrath of the government.

He reminded his appointees that the tireless work of the party’s members at the grassroots contributed immensely to the NPP’s historic political victory in 2016.

“So you should treat them with respect and dignity, make sure you don’t shun any party member that would come to you for assistance because their good works helped us to win the elections, which resulted in your various appointments,” the president disclosed.

Galamsey Fight

The president reiterated his commitment to getting rid of illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’ from the country, disclosing that illegal mining is fast destroying water bodies in the country.

He therefore appealed to the citizenry to rally behind his government so that strategies and policies that are being implemented to eliminate illegal mining from the country would be successful.

Nana Akufo-Addo thanked Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the important role that he played, which has made the Ashanti Region peaceful so far.

The president also heaped praises on the NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region, including regional, constituency and polling station executives, as well as other party members, for helping the party to win the 2016 polls.

The event was graced by party bigwigs such as Freddie Blay, John Boadu, Sammy Awuku, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Frederick Fredua Anto, Nana B, Addo Kufuor, Osei Assibey, Simon Osei Mensah, Isaac Asiamah and Kennedy Agyepong.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi