Nana Picks Ambassadors

President Akufo-Addo has penciled down some names for ambassadorial positions, with former acting boss of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Anna Bossman, reportedly being sent to France.

Sources say some of the ambassadors-designate were ushered into the Flagstaff House on Thursday where they were briefed by the president.

Mike Oquaye Jnr, a deputy director of communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is heading to India where his father was once a High Commissioner; former Ambassador to Japan under the JA Kufuor administration and Secretary to the NPP Council of Elders, Baffour Adjei Bawuah, has been nominated as Ambassador to the United States; Papa Owusu Ankomah, immediate-past MP for Sekondi, High Commissioner-designate to the King James Court in the United Kingdom.

Former Attorney General and Chairman of the Executive Assets sub-Committee of the NPP Transitional Team, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo is believed to be heading to Canada while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Western Publications Limited, publishers of DAILY GUIDE and wife of Freddie Blay, Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gina Ama Blay, is also believed to be heading to Germany as Ghana’s Ambassador.

Also on the list of possible ambassadors is Edward Boateng who is said to be heading to China, with the Director of Finance and Administration, Dr. Dwamena as his deputy.

Former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Rashid Bawa, is to be appointed as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and Sheikh TB Damba, former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Others are former Treasurer of the NPP, Esther Ofori, who is heading to Equatorial Guinea; George Ayisi Boateng, an elder of the NPP in the Ashanti Region – High Commissioner to South Africa..

Former Deputy Minister of Railways, Ports and Harbours, Sophia Horner-Sam is also on the list just as Dufie Dedo Agyarko-Kusi, sister of Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and NPP former parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo, as well as former Volta Regional Minister, Kwasi Owusu-Yeboah.

A DAILY GUIDE Report