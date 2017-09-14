Nana, Otumfuo To Grace GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Final  

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The grand finale of the exciting 2017 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi this Saturday.

The event will be under the distinguished patronage of HE President Akufo Addo and the Asantehene Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

All the winners in the various sectors that experience the preliminaries are expected to grace the final of finals.

Sprinters like Desmond Aryee, Shadrack Opoku Agyeman, Emmanuel Yeboah, Ida Mensah, Sandra Konadu, Mariam Pomaa, Elizabeth Tuffour, Mary Boakye, Gifty Oku, Samuel Asare, Ntim Oscar, Charity Dadzie and Dennis Aggrey must have trained enough and are expected to produce amazing performance on the tracks.

Hot favourite Emmanuel Yeboah aka “T 20” who went to represent Ghana at this year’s World University Games must be in good form to run better than the 10:18secs he clocked at the University of Ghana, Legon during the Greater Accra and Eastern Edition.

Desmond Aryee, the reigning champion is not leaving anything to chance, as he is preparing well under coach Amuzu to retain his title.

Opoku Agyeman has always been a tough competitor, can this season be his or there is going to be an outside surprise?

The innovative GNPC Ghana Fastest Human was invented by one time Ghanaian international sprinter, Reks Brobby, who believes Ghana can once again produce world class sprinters like the days of Ohene Karikari, Okoe Addy, George Daniels, Dan Philips, Billy Lomotey, Mike Ahey, Alice Anum, Hannah Afriyie, Grace Bakari, Mercy Addy, Cynthia Quartey, Leo Miles Mills, Aziz Zakari and others.

Reks Brobby, who studied and lived in the USA and represented Ghana at the Olympic Games believes there are Ghanaian talents in the current generation who can do what the Jamaicans are doing.

He said there are going to be other races for U-10, U-15, U-18 and the Seniors in both Boys and Girls categories.

Sponsors of Ghana’s Fastest Human 2017 are GNPC, the headline sponsor, Adidas, Indomie, Red Sea Maritime, Kriate Lync, Moringa King, Pippas Fitness Gym, Wrenco Printing, Kwese Sports TV, ETV, YFM and Happy FM.

