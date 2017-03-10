Nana Names Mayors

John Boadu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will appoint chief executives for metropolitan assemblies in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi in the coming days.

Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, stated that the committee, led by Mac Manu, had successfully vetted MMDCE aspirants.

“We are done with vetting of people who are hoping to be appointed as metropolitan chief executives for places like Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

“It is now left with the president to select people he thinks can best manage the metropolis and bring the needed development,” he noted.

Musa Superior, an aide to President Akufo-Addo and Nii Adjei Sowah, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP, have been tipped for Tamale and Accra respectively.

According to Mr. Boadu, the names of MMDCEs for the other assemblies would also be released by the Presidency in the coming weeks.

Six Regions

He announced that the vetting committee, of which he is a member, had completed the vetting of hopefuls in six out of the 10 regions in the country.

Mr. Boadu stated that the vetting committee would soon complete the four remaining regions.

Rejects Bribe

The acting NPP General Secretary flatly debunked reports that some MMDCE aspirants had bribed members of the vetting committee.

According to him, the vetting committee doesn’t have any control over who becomes MMDCE.

The NPP guru indicated that “no party member can help you to get appointment as MMDCE, it is only President Akufo-Addo, who has that sole right so don’t try to bribe anyone.”

“You cannot bribe the president so it is better you stay aside and let the presidency select the suitable person,” he told Kofi Asante of Nhyira FM in an interview.

Mr. Boadu indicated that the vetting committee discharged its duties professionally without any fear or favour.

He was hopeful President Akufo-Addo, who is very experienced politician, would select competent and suitable people as MMDCEs to help steer the affairs of the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi