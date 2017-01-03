Nana Names 3 Ministers

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named three more persons he wants to serve in his government when he is sworn in on Saturday, January 7.

They are celebrated heart surgeon and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), who established the National Cardiothoracic Center, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, an Agric Economist and outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

He has also mentioned Isaac Asiamah, MP for Atwima Mponua in the same region as the likely Youth and Sports Minister.

While Frimpong-Boateng is earmarked for the position of Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Afriyie Akoto has been penciled to become the Minister for Agriculture.

Nana Addo dropped the hint about Frimpong-Boateng’s likely appointment when he graced Apostle Kojo Sarfo and his Kristo Asafo church’s annual technology fair in Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region over the weekend.

Apostle Sarfo, as usual, showcased his new innovations in technology.

The president-elect said, “Science, Technology and Innovation are key to development in the 21st century,” for which reason he needed a man competent enough to steer the affairs of that ministry, with Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who has a great passion for science and technology, as the choice.

In the case of Dr Afriyie Akoto, who is also the outgoing minority chairman in Parliament for Agriculture, Nana Addo made the disclosure when a group of Zongo chiefs called on him at his Nima residence over the weekend.

“The Kumasi people will recognise Amadu Baba of Kwame Nkrumah’s time. He had a great friend in the Asantehene’s Kyeame, [chief linguist], Baffour Akoto; this is his son who is the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso today, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto,” he said while pointing at Dr Afriyie Akoto, saying, “He is our spokesperson on Agriculture and if parliament will pass him, he is likely to be the Minister of Agriculture.”

Dr Afriyie Akoto was seen beaming with broad smiles.

It brings to three the number of persons Nana Akufo-Addo has named with specific portfolios [ministries] assigned to them as likely to serve in his government.

First was Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who has been mentioned for the position of Minister for Trade and Industry.

Akufo-Addo made the announcement when he met members of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) a little over a week ago to outline his government’s ‘strategy for the private sector.’

“I came here with Alan Kyerematen because he is the man who is going to be the Minister of Trade and Industry in the Akufo-Addo government,” was how he put it.

In the case of the MP for Atwima Mponua, the president-elect’s spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid, had made the disclosure at a meeting with Black Stars.

Mr Hamid led a delegation sent by Nana Akufo-Addo to meet with the Black Stars players at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, on Sunday.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Hamid said Mr Asiamah, who was part of the delegation, would occupy the post of Sports Minister after he had been vetted by parliament.

The MP is currently the Parliamentary Select Committee Chairman for Youth and Sports.

The names of Bimbilla MP, Dominic Nitiwul and that of the MP-elect for Nalerigu, Hajia Alima Mahama, have also come up as likely candidates for the positions of Minister for Defence and Local Government and Rural Development respectively.

Even though Nana Akufo-Addo has had cause to mention their names as likely ministerial materials in his incoming government, he fell short of telling which portfolios they would occupy.

Grapevine information has it that Nana Addo may likely meet the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP on Thursday, January 5, to put his probable candidates before it for further discussions and endorsement before he makes formal announcements after his inauguration on January 7.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu