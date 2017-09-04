Nana Mourns Owusu Acheampong

Asiedu Nketia greeting President Nana Akufo-Addo at the funeral ground

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Saturday joined family and friends of the late Joseph Henry Owusu Acheampong, to mourn him.

The late Owusu Acheampong was onetime Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region and also a Council of State member

The Berekum politician was once a member of the UP, the antecedent of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who stood and won the Berekum seat on the ticket of the Popular Front Party (PFP) in the 1779 elections under the leadership of Victor Owusu.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture; Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs; Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Chairman of COCOBOD; Dr. Twum Nuamah, MP for Berekum East and Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North, Evans Opoku Bobie, among others to bid farewell to the illustrious son of the area.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to which the late MP belonged until his demise, was represented by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, among other national and regional leaders of the party.

The president described the late legislator and majority leader of the 4th Republican Parliament, as a decent politician who was not embroiled in corruption during the time he served his nation. That was when the family earlier called on him at the Flagstaff House to inform him about the death of their kinsman. He donated GH¢10,000 to the bereaved family to help defray cost of the funeral.

The ministry of agriculture where the late JH Owusu once headed (1988-2000), also donated GH¢5,000 towards his burial.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the good works of the late MP would be remembered by the party and the nation because he left behind a good legacy, one of which is the idea of the mass cocoa spraying exercise which he said was ‘stolen’ and implemented by the erstwhile Kufuor administration.

The late JH Owusu Acheampong died on 13th June, 2017.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Berekum