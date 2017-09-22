Nana Meets Trump

President Akufo-Addo in a handshake with President Trump

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met US President Donald Trump.

That was on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the ongoing United Nations (UN) General Assembly meeting in New York on Wednesday.

He was with eight other African Heads of State namely, Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Alasanne Ouattara, Côte d’Ivoire; Jacob Zuma, South Africa; Macky Sall, Senegal; Alpha Conde, Guinea – who is also Chairperson of the African Union – Yoweri Museveni, Uganda and Hage Geingob, Namibia. They held talks with the US President.

In his remarks, President Trump noted that in the eight African leaders gathered at the meeting, “I see partners for promoting prosperity and peace on a range of economic, humanitarian and security issues.”

Mr Donald Trump indicated further that his administration was committed to extending partnerships with these countries, because they “are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.”

Of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies, President Trump noted that six are in Africa, and thus, increasing American trade and investments in diverse industries – including agriculture, energy, transportation, healthcare, travel and tourism, noting that that would further transform lives throughout Africa.

He reiterated the commitment of the United States to partnering with countries and organizations like the African Union, that lead successful efforts to end violence to prevent the spread of terrorism and to respond to humanitarian crises.

“Terrorist groups, such as ISIS, al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, and al Qaeda also threaten African peace. The United States is proud to work with you to eradicate terrorist safe havens, to cut off their finances and to discredit their depraved ideology,” he added.

On the issue of North Korea, President Trump stated that the world faces an enormous security threat from the North Korean regime, and urged all nations to “stand together and be accountable in implementing United Nations sanctions and resolutions in response to North Korea’s hostile and menacing actions.”

A free, independent and democratic nation, he stressed, “in all cases is the best vehicle for human happiness and success.”

Present at the meeting were foreign ministers of the eight African countries; US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson; Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly; the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nikki Haley and other representatives of the US government.

On behalf of the African presidents, and on behalf of the African Union, President Alpha Conde thanked President Trump for the courtesy of the invitation to discuss issues bordering on the strengthening of US-Africa relations.

He noted that the 21st century will see Africa take its rightful place on the world stage, and will without doubt, be a century in which Africans are going to count for more and in a decisive way, because there is an ever-greater determination among Africa’s leaders and youth that the hour of renewal has arrived.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent