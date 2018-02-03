Nana Meets Macron In Senegal

President Akufo-Addo and President Emmanuel Macron

President Akufo-Addo left the country in the early hours of yesterday for a return trip to Senegal.

It was on the invitation of his colleague Presidents Macky Sall and Emmanuel Macron of Senegal and France respectively, for an international conference on the theme, ‘Replenishment of the Funds of the Global Partnership for Education.’

He was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh and officials of the presidency, as well as the foreign and education ministries.

They were seen off at the airport by senior government officials, led by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Obed Akwa and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

Whilst away, Vice President Dr Bawumia, who returned into the country on Thursday evening, will be in charge.

President Akufo-Addo and members of his delegation returned home later in the day.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent