Nana Meets Gyan, Dede

Dede Ayew with Asamoah Gyan

Ghana president, Nana Akufo-Addo has met skipper of the Black Stars-Asamoah Gyan and his deputy, Dede Ayew in camera.

And contrary to what emerged ahead of the meeting (Captaincy), the Ghana leader urged the two leaders to give their best shot-on and off the field to end the country’s trophy drought.

Indications were that the president enquired from the players, current happenings in the team; regarding their bonuses, welfare and what he could do to restore the Stars’ lost fortune.

Until the meeting, the president did not know about the slash in the team’s winning bonus from $10,000 to $5,000, a revelation which, according to a close source, surprised the president.

The president was with the team in Addis Ababa few days ago to encourage them ahead of their 2-0 win over Ethiopia in a Nations Cup qualifier.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum