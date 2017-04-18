Nana Meets Former Presidents [Update]

President Akufo-Addo and the former Presidents of Ghana

All three living ex-Presidents of the country are currently in a closed door meeting at the Flagstaff House with current President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Starr News’ Presidential correspondent, former Presidents John Rawlings, John Kufuor and John Mahama arrived in time for the meeting.

President Akufo-Addo is inviting the three for discussions regarding the development of the country.

It is unclear if they will address journalists at the Presidency when the meeting is ended.

Ahead of the meeting, former President Mahama had revealed that he will be frank with the President over how some NDC members are being harassed by the members of the NPP.

“If you can’t look for vehicles in a more civilized manner than having shock troops going into people’s houses, breaking down their gates and say you are looking for vehicles. You can’t go to DVLA and look through the data base and find out what government vehicles are, then what kind of efficiency do we have in governance,” the former president questioned.

“Just this morning I hear Agyekum’s house was raided, before that Agyenim Boateng, and they’d always come back and apologise because those vehicles don’t belong to the state. And so the government is telling me that they can have an efficient manner of looking for vehicles, than forming storm troops to raid people’s houses, I think that it is wrong.”

“I’m going to tell Nana Addo that, he should stop this, happily, he’s asked to meet retired ex-presidents, myself, President Kufuor and President Rawlings. If I go to that meeting I’m gonna tell him this cannot continue. This thuggery is not good for our country. And the point is, we thought we have had a good transition, it sets examples that makes it difficult for future when there is another transition, for another government to be able to restrain supporters, because all these thuggery, removing people from offices, beating them and things, it’s unfortunate, and so we must say it in the strongest terms, if they heed it, that’s fine, if they don’t, it is a learning curve for our whole country,” Former President Mahama said at a meeting in late March with appointees who served in his government.

-Starrfmonline