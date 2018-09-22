Nana Loves You…Minister Raps Students

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

President Akufo-Addo has the interest of students in the country at heart, according to the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, popularly called Napo.

According to him, the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy clearly shows that President Akufo-Addo loves the youth.

“The constitution of Ghana stipulates that secondary school education should be free for students and because Akufo-Addo loves the youth, he has indeed made SHS education free for students.”

Napo consequently admonished pupils in basic schools across the country to be disciplined and learn hard so that they can pass their exams and qualify to benefit from the free SHS policy.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency, disclosed this when he presented textbooks to 14 basic schools in his constituency in Kumasi on Friday.

The beneficiary schools are KO Methodist JHS A and B, St. Louis Demo JHS, R/C Girls JHS, Konadu Yoadom Basic-JHS, Afia Kobi MA JHS, St. Annes Anglican JHS, Apostolic JHS and St, Annes Anglican International JHS.

The rest are Odumase Extension Basic JHS, Dichemso MA JHS, New Tafo Dichemso MA JHS, Dichemso MA JHS B, Ave Maria RC JHS.

Napo has over the past nine years been donating educational materials such as computers and their accessories, exercise books, textbooks and others to students in his constituency to boost their performance.

According to the Manhyia South MP, education is the best legacy that parents and guardians can bequeath to their children in this technological era.

Napo disclosed that a total of 22,400 essential text books, including the famous ‘Cock Crow’ were donated to him by some people, who value education for onward distribution to the 14 basic schools in his constituency.

The Manhyia South charged the students to make good use of the books to improve their academic performance.

Martha Owusu Agyeman, the Kumasi Metro Director of Education, who was at the function, heaped praises on Napo for continuously supporting schools in his constituency.

“Napo has indeed proven that he is concerned about the effective promotion of education in his constituency, and so he (Napo) deserves to be praised,” she added.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi