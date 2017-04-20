Nana To Launch Ghana’s Fastest Human

Brobby (L) explaining a point to Nana Addo at his offic

President Akufo Addo is expected to officially launch of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 100m athletics program at the Adidas House, Accra on Tuesday.

The launch is the fifth in succession of the seven-year program aimed at reviving 100m athletics in the country.

Founding president of Ghana’s Fastest Human, and former national athlete Decks Brobby had earlier called on the President to roll out his vision for the initiative.

“The President was enthused when myself and some former athletes called on him to discuss how we can revive the sport particularly in our schools. He promised gracing this year’s event with his heavy presence.

All is well regarding Tuesday’s launch, we are looking forward to a great event”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum