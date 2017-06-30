Nana Kobina Nketia V To Chair Launch Of Atuu Festival Of Arts

Nana Kobina Nketia V

The Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketia V, has been invited to chair the launch of the maiden edition of the Atuu Festival of Arts at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

This was announced by a member of the Planning Committee for the Atuu Festival of Arts, Abeiku Aggrey, at a stakeholders meeting in Accra.

According to him, Nana Nketia V was chosen because of his passionate concern for the development of the arts in Ghana.

The meeting forms part of stakeholder consultations on the upcoming Atuu Festival of Arts slated for next year.

Present at the meeting were board members of the three collection management organisations in Ghana and some key stakeholders in the industry.

Abeiku Aggrey spoke about the vision of the committee in establishing the festival and objectives they intend to achieve.

He said the festival is intended to the enrich the creative arts and cultural lives of the people of Ghana, put the country on the global map as a major cultural and arts destination and expose and integrate local artistes or rights owners to the international scene of entertainment, arts and culture.

Abeiku Aggrey indicated that the festival would have feature symposiums, workshops and performances.

On his part, Chairman of the Joint Committee of Collection Management Organisations (JCCMOs), Asare Yamoah, called on creative arts practitioners to fully support the festival which is to be launched next month on August 19 at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

The other chairmen of the JCCMOs are Rex Omar of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and Richard Prempeh of Audio Visual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG).