Nana Gives To Orphans

John Boadu presenting the items to Mabel Amponsah

President Akufo-Addo says his government will give orphaned and disadvantaged children in the country hope to live in dignity, irrespective of their current circumstances.

According to him, needy children do not only need a hand-out but a hand-up that will take them out of poverty and living on charity.

Presenting the food items and consumer products to two orphanages in Kumasi on behalf of the President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, Acting General Secretary of NPP, said meeting the economic and social needs of Ghanaians through job creation and building of a strong economy must also involve the care for the disadvantaged children.

The beneficiary homes are the Kumasi Children’s Home and King Jesus Car Charity.

The foodstuffs and the cash donation were meant to enhance their well-being and also assist in managing the two homes located at Airport Roundabout and Boadi, all in Kumasi.

Mr. Boadu, who led a team of NPP members to the homes, disclosed that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP considered the donation as an initiative to alleviate poverty through the implementation of the one-district, one-factory project.

According to him, “Helping the needy is one step forward in addressing challenges of society. We promised the people of Ghana jobs and sound economic policies. This is the first step.”

Mabel Amponsah, Supervisor of the Kumasi Children’s Home, who received the items on behalf of the orphans, pledged to use the items prudently to benefit the children.

“These children would feel that the nation cares for them with this kind gesture from the President of the country and the ruling party. We are most grateful,” she submitted.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi