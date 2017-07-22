Nana Flies To France

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo left Accra Thursday evening for neigbouring Cote d’ Ivoire enroute to France for a four-day private visit.

He was in Cote d’ Ivoire on the invitation of the Ivorian President, Allasane Quatarra, as a special guest of honour for the 8th Francophone Games – held every four years among French-speaking countries.

Briefing the media at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) before his departure, Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Fiifi Arhin said the president would leave the Ivory Coast on 21st July, 2016 for France.

The President is expected back home on Tuesday, July 25, ahead of a proposed visit by the President of Malta, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

He would be paying a state visit to Ghana between Tuesday, 25th and Friday, 28th July, 2017 as part of efforts to harness the relations between the two countries.

Previously, as a member of the Labour Party, Coleiro Preca was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Malta from 1998 to 2014, and served as the Minister of the Family and Social Solidarity from 11 March, 2013 to 29 March, 2014.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent