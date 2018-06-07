Nana Fires 4 Top CEOs

Paul Asare Ansah, Gifty Kekeli Klenam, Dr. Felix Anyah and Alfred Obeng

President Akufo-Addo yesterday relieved four top Chief Executives Officers (CEOs) of state institutions, including the controversy-prone Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) of their duties.

Their dismissal is part of a massive shake-up, which is expected to hit some state institutions and ministries in the coming days.

Paul Asare Ansah, the Director-General of Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA), Alfred Obeng Boateng of BOST, Dr Felix Anyah, CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Gifty Klenam, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), as well as her two deputies have all been sacked.

No reasons were given for their dismissal but some developments at the various agencies might have led to their removal from office.

Sources have indicated that many heads would roll soon, and the hierarchy of the army and police would not be spared.

GPHA

In a letter signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, President Akufo-Addo directed Mr Ansah to hand over to Edward Kofi Osa.

You are to collect three months’ salary in lieu of notice, and other terminal benefits of facilities due you under relevant law on contract,” it stated.

He has up to Friday, June 8, 2018, to vacate office.

Although, it’s unclear what led to his removal from office, it’s believed to be linked to the recent internal wrangling at GHPA.

The workers’ union of GHPA recently accused the Board Chairman of the Authority, Peter Mac Manu, of corruption and conflict of interest.

Mr. Mac Manu denied all the allegations levelled against him, challenging the union members to mention the names of his children, who have secured contracts from GPHA.

Mr. Mac Manu, who set the records straight in Accra last week, pointed out that the allegations were made to tarnish his image and label the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as corrupt.

He has since directed his lawyers to write to the leadership of the workers’ union to retract the statement and render an unqualified apology or risk legal action.

BOST

The Managing Director of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng, who has always been in the news for the wrong reasons, has also been sacked.

Another letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante gave Mr Obeng up to close of business on Friday, June 8, 2018 to vacate office.

He was asked to hand over to George Mensah Okley, the new Director-General.

No reasons were given for the dismissal of Mr. Obeng, but a letter indicated that his removal formed part of “the restructuring of parastatal companies and agencies.”

Mr. Obeng has been accused of causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GH¢30 million over the sale of 1.8 million barrels of crude oil to Lebanon-based oil firm, BB Energy.

But the company denied the allegations, saying BOST saved Ghana over $2.8 million when it sold crude oil to the firm at a discount of $2 instead of the normal $5 per barrel.

It said 942,000 barrels of crude were sold and not 1.8 million barrels of crude oil as speculated.

GEPA CEO

DAILY GUIDE has also gathered Ms Klenam and her two deputies, Akilu Sayibu and Eric Amoako Twum, have been dismissed by the President.

The GEPA CEO has been accused of reckless expenditure on activities outside the remit of the company, which is in dire need of funds to boost its operations.

She allegedly spent $20,000 on a weekly training programme at Harvard University, US.

Ms Klenam and one of her deputies were to have received $132,000 or GHC580,800 as rent covering a period of two years in gross violation of state procurement laws even though it’s believed that she lived in her own apartment during her tenure.

Korle Bu CEO

DAILY GUIDE learnt that Dr. Anyah, a renowned medial practitioner and entrepreneur, was removed from office because Pubic Services Commission refused to approve his appointment, as he has passed the statutory age of 60.

He was appointed on June 1, 2017 to take over from Dr Gilbert Buckle.

By Gibril Abdul Razak