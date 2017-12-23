Nana Fetes Kids At Kyebi

President Akufo-Addo making presentations to the kids

School-children in some parts of the Eastern Region were yesterday given a treat by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his entourage.

The Christmas party was organized by the Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Protection.

About 2,000 children interacted with the president at his hometown, Kyebi.

The party, dubbed, ‘President’s Children’s Christmas Party,’ was held at the forecourt of the Okyenhene’s palace, and it is expected to be held annually.

President Akufo-Addo used the party as part of the activities to round up his three-day tour of the region.

In his Christmas message to the children, he called on parents to rally behind the government in the fight against child trafficking, child marriage and child sexual abuse.

President Akufo-Addo also tasked the children to learn hard and enjoy the benefits of the ‘Free SHS’ recently introduced and gave the assurance that the policy had come to stay.

Parents were also urged to put their children under proper care and teach them the right things so that they would grow to become responsible future leaders.

Before going to Kyebi, the president stormed Agro-Tech Ghana Limited, a poultry farm and Hatchery center, to inspect the project.

He expressed gratitude to all Ghanaians and wished them Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, reiterated the call by the president on parents to take good care of their children.

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who chaired the party, called on the children to study hard and desist from acts that could lead them into trouble.

He emphasized that the president has good intentions for the country and added that it was the reason why the government implemented the ‘Free Senior High School’ and advised them to seize that opportunity to give themselves a brighter future.

From Daniel Bampeo, Kyebi, ER