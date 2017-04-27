Nana Endorses GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human

GOC boss Ben Nunoo Mensah(L),Dr Sarpong, Hon Assiamah, Nene Nagai, Nana Addo, Nana Prah, Valerie Ghajar

President Akufo Addo has pledged government’s unflinching support for the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) initiative.

He has as a result promised eight personal autographed trophies for this year’s final scheduled for Kumasi on September 16.

Launching the fourth of the seven-year athletics initiative on Tuesday at the Adidas House in Accra, he shared the same sentiments with CEO and founder of Ghana’s Fastest Human Reks Brobby that it was high time Ghana bounced back as a key player in athletics.

He mentioned that measures are in place to involve Ghana Education Service and the private sector to revive inter schools athletics.

The president, a former cricketer and boxer indicated that “…I believe Reks, like myself is tired of the Jamaica and America dominance in athletics coupled with the fact that talents abound in the country, particular in our schools, hence the initiative.

“We are supporting this initiative because we believe sports is not only football, we have the capacity, talents and so we will work with organizations to develop and promote sports.”

He commended team Ghana’s Fastest Human and its key sponsors-GNPC and Adidas for the initiative.

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah mentioned that his outfit is working around the clock to ensure that all sporting disciplines are given equal attention in an attempt to provide job opportunities for the youth.

GFH CEO Brobby announced that the first Open competition takes place this Saturday at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi.

It will later move to Tamale in May 27, Kumasi on June 17 and Accra on July 22. The categories are Under 10, Under 15, Under 18 and the Seniors.

Also present to grace the event were Nene Nagai Kasa VIII, Paramount Chief of Agomeda & Former Minister of Tourism also known as Hon. Mike Gizo, Nana Prah Agyinsem IV, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area and Chairman of Ghacem Cement Foundation, Justice Alan Brobby, former Supreme Court Judge, former WBC boxing Champion Prof. Azumah Nelson, former IBF boxing Champion Joseph King Kong Agbeko, Mike Ahey, Ohene Karkari, Eben Okoe Addy, Sandy Agyeman, Coach Nukpezah, Dr. Dan McKorley, Dr. K.K. Sarpong. Chief Executive of GNPC and others.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum