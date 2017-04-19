Nana Confers With Ex-Presidents

President Akufo-Addo and the Former Presidents of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo yesterday met three former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, (1992-2000), John Agyekum Kufuor (2001-2008) and John Dramani Mahama (2012-2016) at the Flagstaff House, the seat of government.

First to arrive at the presidency was former President Jerry John Rawlings, at about 10:55am, accompanied by his aides, followed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in the company of his press secretary, Frank Agyekum and his aide, Adu Acheampong, four minutes later.

A few minutes past 11am came immediate past President John Dramani Mahama, who arrived with the former chief of staff, Julius Debrah; Director of Communications of his failed re-election bid, Joyce Moctari Bawa and Stan Dogbe, who served as his aide.

They were received by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who ushered the visitors into the venue, with President Akufo-Addo on hand to receive them.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, lasted two hours.

A communiqué signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, later indicated that “the meeting, which lasted for two hours, was held in a good atmosphere, one of frank exchanges and mutual respect.

“Its purpose was to seek their views on some governance-enhancing measures his administration intends to take.”

He made reference to the fact that in his inaugural speech on Saturday, January 7, 2017, President Akufo-Addo stated that “I am in the unique position of being able to draw on the wisdom and experience of three former presidents of the Republic, their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama. They represent the continuity of the institutions of our Republic, for which we thank God.”

The statement, he said, was reiterated in the president’s message to parliament in the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, where he said, “I am in the enviable position of being the first Ghanaian leader to be able to draw on the experiences of three living, former presidents. This should, definitely, enrich my tenure of office.”

To that end, Arhin indicated, “It is the intention of President Akufo-Addo to have further meetings with the three former presidents in the future.”

Watch Video of the arrival of the Former Presidents at the Jubilee House Below

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent