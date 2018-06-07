Nana Commends NIA

Prof. Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary, NIA explaining the processes of registration to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra

President Akufo-Addo has commended the effort of officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) for commencing the process of registering Ghanaians for the issuance of national identification card.

The President gave the commendation after he had visited the two registration centres (stations) set up at the presidency to register members of staff.

Acting Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, who accompanied the ‘old boy’ and walked him through the process during the brief tour said, “So far, the process has been very good…as all processes in which technology is involved might proceed slowly at the initial stage, but it has been very good.”

As of that time, he said his men had been able to issue 139 cards to applicants while 41 were issued on Monday even though they started as late as 4pm on the first day.

With a few waiting to be issued with their national ID cards, 115 others had filled forms, out of which 78 had been enrolled.

He assured Ghanaians “we will be in every part of the country and we will together register Ghanaians, create a dependable, credible national identification register that will leapfrog this country into that face of development that we all deserve.”

The process at the presidency is supposed to last for a period of 10 days.

But Prof Attafuah was confident he and his men would be able to capture all workers there within the period.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent