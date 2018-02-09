Nana To Colt’s Rescue

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s quest to breathe life into juvenile football in the country.

Yesterday, he said in the 2018 State of the Nation Address that the country’s football future is directly linked to the success of colts football, hence the construction of pitches at Zongos across the country.

The president pointed out that the downward trend of Colts soccer has robbed the country of talents.

He stated “In partnership with the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry and the Ghana Football Association, we are constructing a number of football pitches in the Zongos and across the rest of the country, to aid in the revival of colts football.”

He added “This year, we will continue the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act,”

“We will pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill, and create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country.”

Nana expressed the believe that these steps, coupled with others will revive juvenile soccer which has produced greats like Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, among others.

The president pointed out that harnessing its footballing talents at the juvenile level is the surest way to maintain its tradition as one of the continent’s football power houses.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum