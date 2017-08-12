Nana Calls For Support For Prosperity

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed for the unalloyed support and backing of Ghanaians as his government continues to implement policies and programmes aimed at developing the country and putting it onto the path of prosperity.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the ‘Free SHS’ policy and the full restoration of the nurse and teacher trainees’ allowances in September this year as well as the ‘One District, One Factory,’ ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ and the ‘One Village, One Dam’ programmes would improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Despite the economic mess inherited by his administration, the president indicated that his government had put in place appropriate measures to strengthen the monetary system, and so the progress and prosperity promised the people could be fulfilled.

The ‘Asempa’ budget presented to parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in March, President Akufo-Addo added, had placed the country’s economy on a sound footing, and is gaining strength to ensure the fulfillment of the promises made during last year’s electioneering campaign.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks on Friday when he toured the Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West Constituencies on the 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Central Region.

Having annexed Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West in the 2016 election, President Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and the people and assured them that the confidence reposed in him and his government would be duly rewarded with the full implementation of programmes and policies outlined by his government.

He urged the constituents, “Support my government and me, because all the policies and programmes we have begun to put it place will benefit all Ghanaians in every part of the country. By the end of my mandate in office, I can assure you that Ghanaians will know that I came to tell them the truth and not to deceive them.”

At Awutu Senya East, President Akufo-Addo assured the chiefs and the people that in the course of his term in office, his government would see to the upgrading of the health posts in the constituency, as well as the provision of potable water to Bontrase and other deprived communities.

Construction of a landing beach, construction of the Akotsi-Senya/Bawjiase-Kasoa and Obrachire/Bawjiase roads, the president assured, would be done.