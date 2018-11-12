Nana Boakye Elected Vice Chairman Of International Young Democrat Union

Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, has been elected Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU), at the Union’s Annual Council Meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

The International Young Democratic Union (IYDU) is a global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations and the youth wing of the International Democrat Union (IDU).

The Union was established in 1981, two years before its parent organization the International Democrat Union (IDU), was re-established in 1991, the union consists of over 100 political parties.

Members come from an array of cultures and political traditions but are united by a shared commitment to freedom and conservatism.

In a Facebook post, Nana Boakye stated “with your support and prayers, I have been elected as the vice-chairman for the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU) during the 2018 IYDU council meeting. It’s an honour to be one of the newly-elected executives who had the highest votes.”

Nana Boakye full of appreciation added “to my boss and brother Sammi Awuku, I am extremely grateful for your continuous support. Kwaku Ohene Djan, the master tactician God bless you. My campaign Manager, Mr Attafuah Danso, you were simply on top of the game.”

The delegation to Union’s meeting was led by Nana B and Kweku Ohene Djan.

Also part of the delegation was Mr Attafuah Danso, International Affairs Director, and the NPP’s branch Youth Organizer in Finland, Godfred Adduow.

