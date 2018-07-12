Nana B Quits National Service

Henry Nana Boakye

HENRY NANA Boakye, aka Nana B, has given hints of his readiness to step down as the deputy director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS).

According to him, his election as the national youth organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has basically influenced his decision.

He was of the view that the NPP national youth organizer position and the NSS deputy national director position demand a lot of time.

In this regard, he stated that combining the two important positions simultaneously may affect his delivery, for which reason he has decided to quit one.

He said: “I am now consulting some big people in our party and other dignitaries and surely I will resign as the deputy national director of the NSS soon. The NPP national youth organizer position and the NSS deputy director in charge of operations are both important and time-consuming positions. I have therefore decided to step down as the NSS deputy national director so that I can concentrate fully on the NPP work to help my party”.

Nana B wrote his name in the NPP history books on Saturday as he recorded a landslide victory to emerge as NPP national youth organizer in Koforidua.

He stated that the NPP youth wing are expecting a lot from him, considering the excellent performance of his predecessor, Mr. Sammi Awuku.

“Sammi Awuku, my predecessor, has raised the bar with his extraordinary performance as NPP youth organizer so the youth are expecting a lot from me. I have no excuse to fail to perform as the NPP national youth organizer; hence I want to concentrate on the job”, he said on Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

Touching on the election results last Saturday in Koforidua, he stated that even though he was confident of victory, the margin of the victory came to him as a big surprise.

According to him, his landslide victory clearly indicates that the party’s youth wing have trust in him to deliver. He promised to excel to make them proud.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi