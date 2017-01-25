Nana Appoints New NCA Boss

Joseph Anokye

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Anokye as the new Acting Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

A letter released to that effect from the Presidency and signed by the Minister-designate for Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, said the appointment of Mr Anokye takes immediate effect.

He will take over from William Tevie, the immediate past Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Under the guidance of the governing board, Mr. Anokye would be mandated to regulate the growing and developing communications industry in Ghana.

Mr Anokye was made the IT Director of the NPP 2016 Campaign Team.

Under his leadership, the NPP was able predict victory for its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eight hours after the close of polls at a time the Electoral Commission (EC) seemed not to have the full complement of the needed data at the national level to declare results from the 275 constituencies.

Mr. Anokye is a Telecommunications Service Manager at NASA, US space agency responsible for Integrated Services Network and Information Technology and Services.

He manages a team of highly technical network engineers who administer NASA’s Global Mission Telecommunication Wide Area Network (WAN).

They plan, configure, install, and manage the robust secure traffic engineered MPLS Backbone that transport data, voice, and video from and to Space Shuttles, the International Space Station, the Deep Space Network and numerous Satellites, as well as other “Man” and “Unmanned” space craft.

As a Telecommunications engineering service manager at NASA GSFC, he worked collaboratively in many Telecommunications Planning exercises worldwide with Telecom and Network engineers from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), German Space Operations Centre (GSOC), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO – Dongara) and many other national Space Programs like the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) in California.

