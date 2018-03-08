Nana Ama McBrown To Talk About Make-Up On Women’s Day

Nana Ama McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown will, as part of 2018 International Women’s Day celebrations, be speaking about importance of make-up artistry and its relevance to artists and celebrities in front of the camera.

This will be at a ceremony dubbed’ Glow & Mingle Soirée’ at the Accra City Hotel in Accra on Sunday, March 11.

The event is powered by Make-Up Ghana, organisers of Ghana Make-Up Awards, with support from the Accra City Hotel and Farmasi.

Nana Ama McBrown, who will be a special guest at the ceremony, is expected to touch on why make-up is necessary for artists in the first place, as well as the relationships between make-up artists and their celebrity clients, among others.

Other speakers at the event will be Mrs Nikki Boa-Amponsem, founder and CEO of 2nd Image International; Abena Brigidi, CEO of Nimed Capital, and Nana Akosua Asante, managing partner at MiddCol Law.

The event is expected to attract a lot of make-up artists, among other stakeholders in the beauty industry.

Make-up artistry is currently one of the huge emerging industries in Ghana. Many more young ladies are going into the business because of its growing demands.

Two years ago, Make-Up Ghana decided to set up the Ghana Make-Up Awards to honour achievers in the industry. This year, the award ceremony will take place on April 28 at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel as part of a make-up and beauty week-long celebration.