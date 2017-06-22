Nana Addo Urged To Reintroduce Music Education In Basic Schools

Obour

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to reintroduce music education at the basic levels of the Ghanaian educational system.

This, according to the union, is in view of the immense benefits music education offers to both the individuals and the nation.

In a statement issued yesterday to mark World Music Day which is celebrated in over 700 cities in 120 countries worldwide, MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour, said the reintroduction of music education at the basic level would provide the necessary training for talented children which would help them adequately develop their God-given talents.

It is for this reason that the union is calling on the president to ensure that as a lover of music, this is done during his tenure.

He revealed that music education was cancelled from basic schools in Ghana in the wake of the 31st December Revolution as part of the restructuring of the educational curriculum.

This, he said, has created a situation whereby public schools do not teach music education at the basic level and students who are interested to pick up the subject at senior high school or university level after the gap in their primary schools.

The MUSIGA president, however, congratulated all music industry practitioners on the celebration of World Music Day which fell yesterday.

He added that with the renaissance of live music in Ghana and venues that provide live music increasing by the day, the level of musicianship in the country can only continue to improve and Ghana would sooner than later be adequately represented in the global community of music.