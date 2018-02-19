Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis

President Nana Akufo-Addo and President Faure Gnassingbe

President Nana Akufo-Addo is currently in Togo to hold talks with all relevant stakeholders in the ongoing political crisis in that country.

He will be meeting his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbe, and leaders of the main opposition parties, who are pushing for presidential term limits.

Togo, in recent times, has witnessed a series of protests by opposition parties who are calling for a return to the country’s constitution which imposes limits on presidential terms.

The President’s visit comes days after General Secretary for the People’s National Convention [PNC], Bernard Mornah, had expressed concerns over President Nana Addo’s seeming silence over the political crisis in that country.

Mr. Mornah, who led a protest in Accra in that regard, was arrested by police together with others for disregarding the Public Order Act, an arrest he described as unlawful. That notwithstanding, he staged the protest again, and has since sued the police for unlawful detention.

‘26 Togolese nationals arrested’

In October 2017, 26 Togolese nationals were arrested in Ghana for attempting to stage an unlawful demonstration over the political situation in their country.

According to the Accra Regional Police Operations Officer, Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori, about 300 Togolese had to be dispersed lawfully at the Kawukudi Park because their intended action was in clear breach of Ghana’s public order act.

That was the second time Togolese nationals in Ghana had tried demonstrating in solidarity with efforts back home by the opposition to have presidential term limits.

‘We’ll bring political crisis to an end’

The agitation has led to a public outcry, with some persons including the MP for North-Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, calling on the President of Ghana to intervene.

President Akufo-Addo, in response to these concerns had stated that his administration has been working behind closed-doors in an attempt to bring the political crisis to a closure.

The President had said his government was in talks with Togolese officials to address the crisis in that country.

“The events that have taken place next door in Togo, are disturbing for all of us and especially for you, I know what it means. I remember vividly in 2005 when the former President Eyadema died, there were problems over the succession. Over 100,000 refugees stringed across the border. Many of them I think are still there. They have not gone back to Togo, so I know that anything that happens in Togo is a matter of very great concern and it is a concern to me and the people of Ghana.

“The Togolese President came to see me in Tamale ten days ago, and we are talking to see how we can bring this crisis to a closure and bring stability back to Togo. It is in our interest to do so. The appeal we are making are falling on very sympathetic ears. I am not staying idle on this matter . We are acting. Let us pray for the blessing of the Almighty, and we can find a solution that will be in the interest of the people of Togo and by implication the people of Ghana,” the President said.

Closed door meeting

In October 2017, President Nana Addo held a closed door meeting with Gnassingbe over the development in Togo.

The President had at the time revealed that the meeting was aimed at bringing the crisis to an end.

-Citifmonline