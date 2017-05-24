Nana Addo Leaves For Sierra Leone Today

President Akufo Addo

President Akufo Addo will today leave Accra for Sierra Leone for a day’s visit. The visit forms part of his tour of all West African countries. The President while in Serra Leone will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Ernest Bai Koroma.

He is also expected to meet Ghanaians in Sierra Leone where he will reveal his plans for Ghana.

The President will return later in the day. The trip comes days after he left for Senegal to start the second phase of his official working visit to countries within the ECOWAS region.

He spent (2) days conducting various businesses including holding interactions with that country’s President and meeting the Ghanaian community there. He also visited Guinea and Cape Verde before returning to Accra on Sunday, May 21.

The visit was aimed at deepening Ghana’s bilateral relations with Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde, and also reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project.