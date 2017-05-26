Nana Addo Jets Off To Liberia Today

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will today [Friday] leave Accra for Liberia as part of his tour of some West African states.

The President will hold bilateral talks with President Sirleaf Johnson as well as address the Ghanaian community in Monrovia during his visit. He will move from Liberia to Mali to hold similar talks with his counterpart before departing for Accra on Sunday.

During his visit to Sierra Leone last week, President Akufo-Addo held bilateral talks with President Ernest Bai Koroma as well as addressed the Ghanaian community in Monrovia.

A few weeks ago he also went to Senegal to start the second phase of his official working visit to countries within the ECOWAS region.

He spent (2) days conducting various businesses including holding interactions with that country’s President and meeting the Ghanaian community there.

He also visited Guinea and Cape Verde before returning to Accra on Sunday, May 21.

The visits were aimed at deepening Ghana’s bilateral relations with Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde, and also reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project.