Nana Addo Graces Fidelity Bank’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

President Akuffo Addo in a group picture with management of Fidelity and other dignitaries

The largest privately owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana, Fidelity Bank has treated its customers and partners to a grand ball as part of its 10th anniversary celebration.

The grand ball which was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca was in honour of its cherished customers and partners for their loyalty and commitment to the bank for the last ten (10) years.

The Group CEO and Chairman of Fidelity Bank, Edward Effah, in his speech, expressed his deepest appreciation to clients and partners of the Bank for believing in the Fidelity brand and supporting the bank this far.

“We started this journey in 2006 as the 22nd bank but today we are the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, the 6th largest bank with 75 branches, 110 ATMs and over 900 agents. We owe our successes to you our loyal clients because you believed in us and have stayed with us all these years.”

Achievement

Mr. Effah said Fidelity Bank has stayed true to its promise of supporting the growth of the national economy.

“We have been able to make contributions towards Ghana’s socio-economic development over the last ten years.

“In the power sector, we have financed six out of the last 10 power projects. These include the Kpone Thermal Power Plant, the Tema Orsono Plant, Atholl Siemens, Karpowership and Genser Power Plants, contributing over 700MW to the power grid etc. In the area of financial inclusion, we have pioneered agency banking in Ghana with over 1000 agencies.

“In the area of health, we have financed the procurement of specialized equipment, including the MRI scan at the 37 Military Hospital, the CT scan at Akai house etc.”

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden, pledged the Bank’s continued support for the Ghanaian populace, promising that the next ten years of the Bank will see a phenomenal growth and expansion in terms of its technological infrastructure, branch network, products and services.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include the 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiamah, Chief of Staff, Mrs. Fremah Osei Opare, Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ministers of State, Parliamentarians and CEOs of various institutions.

Fidelity Bank was issued its universal banking license on June 28, 2006, making Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).