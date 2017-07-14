Nana Addo Approves Act Establishing 3 Dev’t Authorities

President Akufo Addo

President Akufo Addo has given approval for the Act establishing the three development authorities to be laid before Parliament on Wednesday.

The Coastal, Middle and Northern Belt Development Authorities will be key, in the administration of the one million dollars for every constituency each year.

Also, the Bill establishing the Zongo Development Fund will be laid before the House on Wednesday.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Muntaka Alolo, a Technical Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President said government is ready to fulfill those promises to Ghanaians.

“On Wednesday, the draft Bill will be made in Parliament for the establishment of the three development authorities but once it is made , the necessary parliamentary processes will take off so the bills are packed and the authorities will be established…” Dr. Alolo said.

IPEP to work with development authorities

The Ministry for Special Development Initiatives had earlier indicated that the Infrastructure Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) will be working with the various development authorities, including the Northern Development Authority, Coastal Development Authority, and the Middle Belt Development Authority until their approval.

Minister for the Sector, Mrs Hawa Koomson, who made this known said these three authorities are pending Parliamentary approval hence the need for a 10-member team to establish the priorities in the various constituencies.

“The President has realized that if we want to wait on till the authorities are implemented before we can do these development initiatives, it will be very difficult for us; so he says we should put in place a provisional measure so we can do the implementation this year. That is why we are coming out with the 10-member team.”

The Akufo-Addo administration had already indicated that, IPEP would cater for its $1 million per constituency promise.

The project was also expected to have a direct link with government’s one district one factory project, which is estimated to cost GH¢456.3 million and create about 350,000 jobs.

