Nana On 3- Nation Tour

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo left the country yesterday to begin the second leg of his tour of countries in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

The four-day tour will take him to Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde.

He was expected to arrive in Senegal yesterday where he would spend two days and leave for Guinea on May 17.

The president would then depart Guinea on Friday, May 19 and head for Cape Verde the same day and leave that country on Sunday, May 21.

A statement from the presidency and signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin indicated, “The visits will afford President Akufo-Addo the opportunity to introduce himself as the new Ghanaian leader, formally to the governments and peoples of our neighbouring countries, explore and deepen our bilateral relations with them, and reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project.”

President Nana Addo was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom – Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and some officials of the presidency and the ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected home on Sunday, May 21.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be acting in his absence in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

The first phase of the tour took him to Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent