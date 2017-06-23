NAFTI To Host Mini Input Film Conference

The 2017 edition of Mini INPUT Film Conference will take place from Tuesday, June 27 to Thursday, June 29 at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) Hostel in Accra.

Over 20 films on diverse themes including, ‘Creating Positive Changes In Our Communities’, ‘The Biographer’s Dilemma’, ‘Too Perfect to be Real’ and ‘Thinking Outside the Box’ will be screened alongside discussions, debates and talks.

Moderated by the American writer/ filmmaker William Gilcher alongside Ghanaian experts Fara Awindor (INPUT National Coordinator) and Aseye Tamakloe (lecturer / filmmaker), the discussions will include ‘New Formats – New Insights’, ‘Documenting Positive Impact’, ‘Pitfalls of Using Archival Footage’, ‘Are There Limits To Our Artistic Freedom?’, ‘Pitfalls In The Depiction Of Outcasts & Outsiders’, among others.

Some of the films to be screened are ‘Angela Merkel – The Unexpected’ (Germany), ‘Next Stop: Utopia’ (Greece), ‘Infatilio’ (The Netherlands), ‘Petra Dates the World’ (Denmark), ‘The Pangti Story’ (India), ‘Frame’ (Canada), ‘Vanished’ (Israel), ‘Stray Bullet’ (Chile), ‘Tung Pui Sun and Me’ (Hong Kong), ‘The Return’ (USA) and ‘Frame 394’ (Canada).

As part of the festival, a two-day seminar will be organised for selected film students drawn from various parts of the country at the premises of the Goethe-Institut in Accra, with Gilcher and Awindor as moderators.

Comprising public television programme makers and broadcasters, INPUT festivals and conferences aim at promoting the role of public service television as a driving force for change in societies, assisting TV professionals in fulfilling the educational, cultural and social aspects of their mission while serving as a platform for exchanging experiences and information on all facets of television.

An innovative multi-lingual producer, educator, programmer, translator, trainer and composer, Gilcher, has over 40 years of experience in North America, Europe, Latin America and South Asia and has been a producer for international and inter cultural videos and audio events.

INPUT, National Film and Television Institute and Goethe-Institut Ghana are organising and supporting the event.