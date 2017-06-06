NADMO Turns To Farming

THE ASHANTI Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is planning to go into big time farming venture, very soon.

The move forms part of NADMOs resolve and determination to contribute in ensuring food production and security in the country.

NADMO is therefore taking advantage of government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy to venture into farming and ensure abundance of food.

Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional NADMO Director, stated that NADMO would not be left out of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

According to him, the Ashanti Regional NADMO is now searching for big tract of lands so as to start commercial farming.

Kwabena Nsenkyire lauded the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s ‘Planting for Food and Job’ policy and urged the citizenry to support it.

He was speaking during the Manhyia South NPP Annual Delegate’s Conference, which was held at Krofrom in Kumasi on Saturday morning.

Kwabena Nsenkyire assured that NADMO would do whatever it can to help the ‘Planting for Food and Job’ programme flourish.

The NADMO director, who is the assemblyman of Dichemso, stated that the government’s policy for the agricultural sector is fantastic.

According to him, NADMO even though is mainly responsible for disaster management; he believes entering into farming is also possible.

Kwabena Nsenkyire urged other bodies and individuals to also show some commitment towards the Planting for Food and Jobs policy.

The event was graced by MP for Manhyia South and Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’ and other party top men.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi