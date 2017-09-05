NADMO Deploys Speed Boats To North

Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh

NATIONAL DISASTER Management Organization (NADMO) has positioned relief items such as speed boats, at the northern part of the country.

The move is one of the several interventions by NADMO to help save human lives and protect properties during an anticipated heavy downpour in the area.

Abu Ramadan, Deputy Director of NADMO, in-charge of operations, said on radio that heavy rains had been forecast in the three northern regions.

The rains, according to him, are being expected to hit the north within the first half of September this year, and so the organization was not leaving anything to chance.

He said past heavy rains in the northern parts of the country, in the month of September, usually resulted in deaths and destruction to properties.

Mr. Ramadan said that the current NADMO management wants to prevent a possible disaster from happening in the north during the imminent floods.

“We don’t want situations whereby the expected floods from September 1st to 15th, will result in human deaths and destruction of properties in the north.

“NADMO has therefore set up an operational headquarters at Walewale to help deal with any possible flood issues that may occur in the area.

“In addition to that, we have also sent relief items and equipment such as speed boats, which we will rely on to help save human lives and properties,” he disclosed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi