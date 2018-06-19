Nadia Buari Reveals Two More Babies

Nadia Buari and her family

Nadia Buari has surprised her followers with a revelation about two more babies she had in addition to her twins.

All along, everyone was made to think that the ‘Deranged’ actress has only twins but her Sunday post on Instagram to wish her lover a happy Father’s Day revealed more.

She indicated that she has given birth to four children in three years. She had her two more kids in February 2017 and January 2018 without the usual media attention.

The actress also shared a one-minute video footage with a letter to the love of her life and in the letter, she disclosed for the first time that she has four kids with him.

She wrote, “dearest… Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship. Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world. Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes – you have always had an air of geniality which you’ve never lost. This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children. I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years. My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father’s Day baby! With all my love, Nadia!”

Although Nadia Buari has, on some occasions, posted pictures of her man with faces covered on social media, his identity still remains unknown.