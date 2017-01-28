NACOB Investigator Exposes Ruby Cocaine’s Mum

Ruby Adu-Gyamfi aka Nayele Ametefe

An investigator at the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) says the properties Akua Adubofour, mother of Ruby Adu-Gyamfi aka Nayele Ametefe, is claiming ownership of, after all belong to her daughter.

According to the NACOB investigator (name withheld) checks at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) do not name Adubofour as the owner of the two storey buildings situated at East Legon and Dzorwulu, both suburbs of Accra.

Madam Adubofour is before the Accra Financial and Economic Crimes Court challenging the state over the confiscated assets.

Led in evidence by Wendy Yeboah, lawyer at NACOB, the witness stated that after the arrest and subsequent conviction of Nayele, he was tasked to identify the assets of the convict.

He said he identified one property at East Legon and the other at Dzorwulu – which is a shop – adding that after that “I requested for the property rate from AMA.”

The NACOB undercover investigator indicated that he further requested from the AMA how names were placed on property rates and what goes into that.

The witness stated that AMA responded to the said request and got to know Akua Adubofour after NACOB had pasted seizure notices on the stated properties.

“Per the checks done at the AMA in relation to the property rate, Akua Adubofour’s name is not listed as the owner of the property,” he disclosed.

The trial judge, Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, adjourned hearing of the case for the cross-examination of the victim.

The state had filed a motion on notice for the confiscation of the purported illegal properties belonging to Nayele, who is currently serving a jail term in London for transporting 12.5kg of cocaine to Britain.

In Ghana, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, the immediate past Attorney General (AG), through Ms Penelope Ann Mammattha, a Chief State Attorney, filed nolle prosequi to drop the charges against six other suspects who were before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Francis Obiri, for their alleged complicity in the cocaine case.

The application, dated February 20, 2015 and signed by the AG, stated, “Take notice that the state intends that the proceedings against the accused persons in the above-named case shall not continue.”

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and NACOB have so far confiscated all items in the Night Angels Enterprise, located along the Dzorwulu highway and six Fidelity Bank accounts, including one containing GH¢3.22p.

But Madam Adubofour is in court claiming that the two houses confiscated by the state as part of her daughter’s assets do not belong to her (daughter).

EOCO is also demanding that Kwesi Dadzie, lawyer representing Madam Adubofour, serves Ruby in prison with processes the mother has filed claiming ownership of the two properties.

However, Madam Adubofour’s lawyer insists there is no need to serve her daughter with the processes since the houses belong to her (Adubofour).

