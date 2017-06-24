NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

Ruby Adu-Gyamfi

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has received half of the money found in the bank accounts of jailed Ghanaian/Austrian drug queen Nayele Ametefe aka Ruby Adu-Gyamfi aka Angel.

The other half of the money will go to the court and the consolidated fund.

Deputy Executive Director of NACOB, Michael Addo, told Joy FM that following Nayele’s arrest, her accounts were seized and the monies in them confiscated to the state.

“There were five different accounts; some of the monies were insignificant and the court decides how to do the sharing. Part of it is given to NACOB to continue with the work we’re doing…the sharing is done in percentage terms. Fifty percent was given to NACOB, 30 percent went to the court and 20 percent was put into the consolidated fund,” he indicated.

Nayele Ametefe was arrested at Heathrow Airport in 2014 with 12kg of cocaine worth $5 million in her hand luggage and has since been handed eight years and eight months’ jail term by the Isleworth Crown Court in the UK.

The 33-year-old drug baron pleaded guilty to a charge of transporting cocaine to the United Kingdom (UK) and was sentenced on her own plea by the court in London.

On Wednesday, NACOB donated shop items belonging to Nayele Ametefe and other drug barons to three rehab centres in Ghana.

It made the donation as part of the 2017 World Drugs Day celebration following a court ruling that the assets should be confiscated.

Officials of the Narcotics Control Board had carted furniture and furnishings from Nayele’s business – Night Angels Enterprise – located at the Dzorwulu motorway extension in Accra.

The beautiful set of furniture have been presented to three rehabilitation centres – Darferick at Medie House of St. Francis, Ashaiman and the Addictive Diseases Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital – where drug abuse patients are receiving treatment.

Assets of the jailed drug baron have been confiscated in accordance with an Accra High Court order.

Mr Addo said, “We have been seizing houses, we have been seizing vehicles.”

The mother of the convict, Akua Adubofour, is in court challenging the attempt to confiscate the East Legon house Ruby lived in before her arrest in London, as well as the one in her hometown, Pease.

NACOB and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) filed an application on December 3, 2015 asking the court to grant an order for them to confiscate Ruby’s properties.

The properties included two houses – one at East Legon in Accra and one at Pease in the Ashanti Region – an electrical shop known as Night Angels Enterprise, located at Dzorwulu, and six Fidelity Bank accounts with total cash of approximately GH¢23,000.

The court, in a ruling on April 6, 2016, granted the applications and ordered the confiscation of the assets, stating that the properties were acquired from the proceeds of a crime.