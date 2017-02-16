Nabdam District Missing In Council Of State Election In Upper East

The List of Candidates

All is set for the Council of State Elections in Upper East, but without the two delegates Nabdam District. There is a legal action restraining the two delegates who were supposed to represent the district from voting.

Per this action the number of Delegates participating in the exercise has dropped to 24. The election as at 11:30pm the election in Upper East had not started.

From a high number of 13 Candidates, the Upper East Region finally had 5 distinguished Men appearing on the notice of poll.

First on the ballot paper is 63 year old Robert Nachinab D. Mosore, a Mechanical Engineer and Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area and former Member of Parliament for the Talensi Constituency.

Second on the ballot paper is 60 year old Appiah Moses Abaare, an Agriculturist, former District Chief Executive for the Bawku West District and the Chief of Binaba.

Seventy-Four year old Building Contractor, Philip Babachuweh and former Constituency Chairman New Patriotic Party in the Chiana-Paga Constituency, occupied the third position on the ballot paper. Seventy year old Mechanical Engineer, Francis Apam occupied the fourth position on the ballot.

Rt Rev. Dr. Jacob Kofi Ayeebo, Bishop of the Tamale Diocese of the Anglican Church occupied the fifth position. He was in the last Council of State that just was dissolved.

-Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgantanga