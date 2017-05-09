Nabdam DCE Nominee Escaped Rejection Narrowly

Nabdam DCE-Agnes Anamoo(L) and Hon. Rockson Bukari(R)

President’s Nominee for the Nabdam District Chief Executive position, Agnes Anamoo could not hide her joy and appreciation to the Assembly members for confirming her one-touch.

Madam Agnes as affectionately called narrowly escaped a first round rejection on Monday. She polled a total of 13 “YES” votes out of the 19 Assembly members that were present and voted. Six voted “NO”, thereby giving her the two-third vote of the total votes cast.

Madam Agnes Anamoo was grateful to the Assembly member for the confidence reposed in her and promised to be a mother to all irrespective of Party background.

She has called for the support of all Assembly members and people in the district to participate in the development of the district, saying, “… if I lead and you don’t back me, I can’t go far all by myself. This is our district and we need to work together to make it prosperous.”

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, commended the Assembly members for putting their development first, before partisan interests.

Earlier he had witnessed the rejection of the DCE Nominee for Talensi, Christopher Boatbil Someteima at Tongo, despite several hours of pleading with them to confirm the nominee.