MzVee, Kwame Eugene To Rock Miss Malaika Finals

The grande finale of this year’s Miss Malaika beauty pageant is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 3 at the National Theatre in Accra.

It will be a night of beauty, intelligence and music; a night where 16 young ladies will compete for the ultimate Miss Malaika 2018 crown.

The grand finale promises to be fun-packed and a night of surprises because all the contestants will be involved in various tasks to prove themselves worthy to be crowned Miss Malaika.

The event, which is expected to attract a large number of music personalities and stakeholders in the music industry, will also witness live performances from MzVee, Kwame Eugene, Kidi and Wendy Shay.

The contestant with the highest votes will get an automatic top five spot at the grand finale and one step away from winning the crown, car and the cash on November 3.

The 16thedition of the Miss Malaika Ghana is produced by Charterhouse and proudly sponsored by UB Hair Relaxer, Awake Mineral Water, Carnival, Infinix Mobility, British Council, MTN, Volta Serene Hotel, City Escape Hotel, Premium Motors, TLC Electronics, Taxify, Adansi Travels, Gold Coast Restaurants, Henry’s Inn, GTP, Glams Make-up, Kenya Airways, Holy Trinity Spa, Tomreik Hotel, Max TV, TV7, Pluzz FM, YFM and GHOne TV.