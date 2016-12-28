Mzbel Egg Bombed In Belgium

Ghanaian Music star, MzBel, suffered humiliation as she was pelted with eggs while performing on stage at Genk, Belgium, during what appears to be a Christmas jam.

An unidentified lady in the audience reportedly threw an egg at MzBel, who had just mounted the stage to entertain the merrymakers.

The incident was said to have sparked pandemonium at the venue as a wild search for the person who threw the egg at the musician without provocation started in earnest.

The exact date of the show could not be determined by this paper, but if the narration of people in a video footage is anything to go by, then the show was linked with this week’s Yuletide festivities.

The humiliating incident was captured on phone by one Old Burger, who was at the venue, and the footage had since gone viral on social media platforms.

Political Campaign

MzBel was among musicians and movie stars in Ghana who openly declared their unflinching support for President Mahama in the run-up to the December 7, polls.

She is on record to have campaigned vigorously for President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but her favourite presidential candidate, John Mahama and the NDC, suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP.)

Footage

In the six-minute video, dejected MzBel was seen surrounded by some people, who seem to be consoling her.

“The person who threw the egg at MzBel is a villager and he/she doesn’t deserve to stay in Genk. That person should return to his/her village in Ghana,” Old Burger said.

He then said the egg was thrown at MzBel some few minutes after she had mounted the stage and was about to entertain the expectant audience.

At a point in the video, Old Burger stated that OD’s daughter had been figured out as the person who threw the egg at MzBel.

Acting like somebody had whispered something into his ears, he suddenly made a sharp u-urn and said he had been told that it was not OD’s daughter who did that.

MzBel Unperturbed

In the short video, MzBel, who sounded like a person with a strong mentality, was heard making bold utterances on stage which suggested that she was not perturbed about what had happened.

She was first heard asking the agitated audience if she could continue with the show.

Sounding sarcastic, she again asked whether the person who threw the egg had more to throw at her.

“Please can I perform or should I go home?” yelled MzBel, who was then trying to restore orderliness at the noisy event.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi