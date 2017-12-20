Mysterious Stone Discovered At Gomoa Ojobi

A huge granite stone with a design of a cross and three lines of ropes has been discovered at Gomoa-Ojobi in the Central Region.

The miracle granite stone was discovered by Sarcon Quarry Ltd at the community off the Kasoa-Winneba road.

The black and white granite stone, with the brown and red cross colour, releases fragrance when water is poured on the cross.

During an inspection of the stone on Tuesday, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Catherine Ablema Afeku, said that the ministry would deploy technical experts,including an archaeologists and a geologist, to examine the formation of the granite stone for further study and action.

According to her, the ministry would prepare a suitable site to place the stone and decorate it for tourists.

Pilgrimage

With the discovery of a miracle granite stone with a cross, Mrs Afeku said that Ghanaians and foreigners could go on pilgrimage at the site and pray.

“We would like to lift it from here, prepare a suitable and decorated place for it, while we provide visitors information, including the time it was discovered, how long it has been and other vital information for tourists,” she said.

She said she was of the belief that God’s hand was in the discovery of the cross in Ghana, adding that Ghana was a blessed country.

“If the stone is well kept, it will generate a lot of tourist activities for the country.

“It is exciting, knowing that people who want to go to Calvary to pray can come here to pray; wherever two or more people are gathered, God is there with them.

“I am also excited that this is happening at the time that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, and we are grateful that the discoverer did not destroy it,” she added.

Discoverer

For his part, Mr El Aridi Choaki Youssef, the Quarry Operations Manager of the company who discovered the granite stone, explained that he discovered the stone in November during a process of breaking the rock with machines.

According to him, a greater force pushed him when he was processing the chippings to where the granite stone was.

Although the machine was used for the cutting of the rock, he said the particular stone would not break and, therefore, he had to use his manpower to remove the stones from the area.

Although he did not know much about Christ, Mr Youssef said he was of the belief that the discovery of the granite stone with the cross was a miracle.

“I do not have much knowledge about the Christian religion, but what I can say to Ghana and the world at large is that we need to wake up again to know exactly where we are going and this is a good sign for Ghana.

“What we found in November was a big miracle. God has really blessed Ghana,” Mr Youssef said.

Source: Daily Graphic