Myohaung Forces Lift Zone 3 Milo Champs League 

The Milo U-13 Champions League is gradually hitting its climax, the grand finale as the Zone Three competition ended at the Adisco Park in Cape Coast over the weekend where a school each from the Central and Western regions have qualified for the finals.

Myohaung Forces Primary from the Western Region and A & D Memorial Basic School from the Central Region emerged the two teams to join the other five qualified teams for the national finals later in Kumasi.

Myohaung Forces, however, were Zone Three winners after beating A & D Memorial 2-1 in the final game of the zone to receive the ultimate zonal prizes of cash and products from Nestlé.

It was an interesting competition at the zone and organizers are looking forward to the final zonal event at Koforidua, Cocoa Research Institute Park, where three regions would vie for a place at the national finals.

The regions include Eastern(host),Volta and the Greater Accra. Each region will be represented by one school though there are 12 teams competing at the Zone.

The grand finale is slated for June 20-23 at the Paa Joe Park, KNUST by which time, all the regions would have their representatives for the final showdown.

Ultimate winner from the national finals would receive cash prizes, medals, Nestlé products and a trophy and the bragging rights as the winner of the 2018 edition of the Milo U13 Champions League.

This year’s event dubbed “Team Makes Me” forms part of efforts by organizers to foster teamwork among school children across the country.

