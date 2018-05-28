My Evil, Rogue, Comments Inappropriate; Rawlings Apologises To Kufuor, Mahama

Former President John Kufuor and Former President John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has withdrawn comments he made targeted at two of his successors- John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama.

The former Ghanaian leader who described Mr. Kufuor as “evil” and Mr. Mahama as a “rogue”, has also apologised to the two former presidents, a statement issued by his Office, Monday, May 28, noted.

Mr. Rawlings had called the two ex-presidents corrupt, while addressing chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region who had called on him to officially invite him to the final funeral rites of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, queen of the Mepe Traditional Area.

He said, “I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them.”

“If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them,” Mr Rawlings stated.

But in a statement issued Monday, Mr. Jerry John Rawlings office said “…the former President has taken due note of concerns raised over certain publications arising out of a meeting he held with a delegation of chiefs and elders from Mepe in the Volta Region last Tuesday.”

“The former President apologises to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama for the choice of words. He deems the words as inappropriate and withdraws them,” the statement concluded.

-Myjoyonline