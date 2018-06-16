Muslims In T’di Mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Some of the worshipers

Hundreds of Muslims in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs converged on the Takoradi Jubilee Park yesterday to offer prayers to Allah for his blessings and guidance during the holy month of Ramadan.

Clad mostly in white apparels, the worshippers prayed for Allah to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wisdom to rule the country.

They also prayed to Allah to grant members of the government the strength and wisdom to enable them discharge their duties conscientiously.

Sheikh Awal Shaibu, Takoradi Central Mosque Chief Imam, who led the prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, called on Muslims to be law-abiding and work hard to support developmental programmes of the government.

He also called for unity among Muslims and other religious groups to foster national unity and progress.

Sheikh Awal Shaibu explained that the spiritual practices undertaken during the Ramadan were geared towards reforming all Muslims, adding that “this should be continued.”

Western Regional Minister, Dr Kweku Afriyie, congratulated all Muslims in the region for successfully fasting for a month.

He indicated that Ramadan should strengthen Muslims spiritually and morally to enable them shun social vices.

This, according to him, would bring spiritual renewal particularly among the youth to be able to avert indiscipline and other vices that continue to hamper national development.

The Regional Minister appealed to Muslims to use the occasion to pray to Allah for guidance to effectively discharge their duties as responsible citizens.

He assured the people that the government, through the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), had designed a comprehensive programme to help develop Zongo communities.

“Islam is a peaceful one, and its adherents are encouraged to practice good neighbourliness and human relations,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi